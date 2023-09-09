Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed

A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

At around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, Prince Albert police responded to a report of a collision on the 800 block of 13th Street West.

When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene according to a news release.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after a collision resulting in death.

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to make their first appearance in provincial court on Sept. 11.

Traffic on the 800 block of 13th Street West was restricted following the collision. Restrictions have since ended.

The Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Investigation Section of Prince Albert police continue to investigate.