Impaired driver just kept going after her roof was torn off in semi crash: Sask. RCMP

Saskatoon -

An impaired driver didn't stop her car even after its roof was missing, according to police.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, Glaslyn RCMP responded to a call about a car that struck a semi while trying to pass another vehicle while heading north on Highway 4, according to a news release.

The car's roof was torn off and it continued travelling down the highway, RCMP said in the release.

Around the same time, Meadow Lake RCMP responded to report of a car heading north on Highway 4 with "extensive damage."

Police located the car and tried to pull it over. However, the car kept travelling through Meadow Lake, RCMP said.

Eventually, the driver stopped at a home on the city's east side.

Once police determined a 27-year-old woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, she was taken to the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment where she was again checked for injuries.

The woman was found to be intoxicated, testing around four times over the legal limit, RCMP said.

Six empty bottles of alcohol bottles were found in the car with another that was half full, according to police.

The woman faces five charges including two impaired driving charges and a charge for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.