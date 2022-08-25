‘If you do things together it always brings joy’: Volunteer helping Ukrainians settle in Prince Albert

A Prince Albert woman is improving the community by volunteering, encouraging friendships and connecting Ukrainian refugees with their new home.

“It’s important for us as humans, as a social being, it’s hard for us to be on our own. Not just in an unknown place even. We all need to have friends and a support group,” said Lyudmyla Wells.

Wells is known locally as Lusi. She immigrated to Canada from Ukraine 19 years ago through the Canada World Youth exchange program.

Since war broke out in Ukraine on Feb. 24, she has been helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Canada.

“Anyone who lives through war and trauma and then to move across the ocean, they are already coping with a lot of stress. The people who choose to come here, we all should help them have a comfortable life and have as normal of a life as possible,” said Wells.

Prince Albert resident Jan Olesko nominated Wells for Co-op’s Hometown Hero because of her endless volunteer work and positive can-do attitude, all while being a great ambassador of the province.

“She constantly reminds everyone that Canada and Saskatchewan are the best places to live in the world and that we must be grateful to be here every day,” said Olesko.

Wells is fundraising for supplies to send to Ukraine and helping raise awareness about the war by supporting local rallies.

“We need to do as much as we can to save human life,” she said.

Wells is housing two Ukrainian newcomers in her home. She also helps newcomers with translation, filling out forms, registering children for school and activities, finding doctors, driving people to appointments and picking up groceries.

Wells also likes to roll up her sleeves and work at several events and rallies, including bread making with the Veselka Prince Albert and District Cultural and Heritage Club.

“If you do things together it always brings joy -- and I find that with everybody. It’s work and joy in one. We dance and giggle a lot. It’s better than any kind of therapy you can imagine,” she said.

Wells is a self-proclaimed environmentalist. Through Prince Albert Model Forest, she’s been involved in several tree planting initiatives and green space beautification projects. She’s also supporting efforts to create a science centre in the community that she loves to call home.

“Prince Albert is a great town to live in. It’s small and easy to get around. If you need to know anything people are always willing to help,” Wells said.

This weekend Wells plans to volunteer to help bake bread at the clay oven at the Prince Albert Exhibition grounds for the Prince Albert Polka Festival from Aug. 26 to 28.