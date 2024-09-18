Saskatoon man charged with possession of child pornography

SASKATOON
    A 28-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with child pornography offenses following an online investigation that began in August.

    On Sept. 17, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon, where electronic devices were examined on scene and seized.

    As a result, 28-year-old Taylor Sokul of Saskatoon was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

    Sokul appeared in court on Monday and Saskatoon police say he was released on numerous conditions.

    His next court appearance is set for Oct. 1 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

