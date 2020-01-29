SASKATOON -- The former assistant coach of the Humboldt Broncos says he has turned to spiritual practices to help him heal from the trauma of the crash.

Chris Beaudry was not on the bus during the 2018 collision, but was on scene just minutes after it happened.

He said the memory still haunts him.

"I was in immense shock … And I kept thinking why do we have so many hockey bags? The human heart can't shatter but the mind can, and shock is what kept my mind from shattering,” Beaudry told CTV News.

After months of trying to deal with the trauma, Beaudry said he turned to a homeopathic doctor and Buddhism to help him cope.

He is now a spiritual leader at Saskatoon’s Greatfull Goods and Practice Center – a by-donation wellness centre on Avenue H.

"There's multiple levels of healing ... there's not just one aspect. There's Buddhist teachings, there's Hindu teachings, there's multi-faith teachings, there's yoga ... almost anything you can imagine, there's a fit for someone here,” Beaudry said.

Kirby Criddle, the co-owner of Greatfull Goods, said she teaches Kundalini, a form of yoga meant to help move energy through the body.

Criddle said this practice can help with people’s wellbeing.

"We're essentially helping people to become more sensitive to their energy so that they notice immediately when they come out of balance. So, not only do they notice when they become out of balance, but they know what to do about it and they also have the courage to do something about it."

Cyrene Limsana said she discovered the centre at a time when she needed extra support and a way to work through her grief.

"In July, my daughter passed away a couple days before she was born and I didn't have any structure or way of knowing that was going to happen, no real support. I couldn't afford to have the kind of support that would be easiest or best to have,” Limsana said.

Beaudry said his favourite part is connecting with other people.

"For myself, I find that when I relate with people, I heal and that's what I'm looking for in my class, is a level of relating to someone else's story and what we share."

