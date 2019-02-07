Prince Albert magician Roger Boucher is training to attempt an escape from 35 pounds of chains while under the ice of Emma Lake.

He’s doing it by laying in his bathtub full of snow. Boucher uses a 10-pound weight to hold himself under the water and has his wife time how long he can hold his breath.

Boucher swam for 17 years so is comfortable in the water, but this escape will be new to him.

“Escapes are relatively new to me,” Boucher told CTV News. “I’m still working on them.”

Boucher says although he’s excited there are real dangers to the escape, especially in current temperatures.

“How much air do I have? Can I actually get out on time?” Boucher said. “That’s always a concern.”

A dive team will be in the water along with firefighters on the surface, and an ambulance on stand-by.

The escape isn’t just to raise eyebrows. Boucher is helping to raise money for the Lakeland Fire Department, which is trying to raise $100,000 for the fire hall.

Boucher promises an entertaining show to anyone who will brave the cold to cheer him on.

“I want them to be excited and mildly terrified.” Boucher said.

Boucher plans to make the escape Feb. 16h.