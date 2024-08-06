'I wait for it all year': Saskatoon Ex gets underway

Starting Aug. 6 and continuing through Aug. 11, Prairieland Park will come alive with music, rides, attractions and entertainers from noon till midnight every day with The Saskatoon Ex officially getting underway.

The six days of festivities started with a parade in downtown Saskatoon Tuesday morning with some familiar CTV faces were on hand for the kick-off.

For Kinley Kluz, who just started coming to the Saskatoon Ex two years ago, the annual summer event is something she saves up for.

“I wait for it all year,” she told CTV News. “I bought tickets as soon as they came out.”

With the many attractions to take in, she’s prepared to attend every day.

“I’m so excited for everything. I got my gang and we’re just like got to go on every single ride and be here from 12 to 12 with no stopping, just go, go, go,” she said.

Kinley Kluz budgets all year to attend the Ex as much as she can. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News)

At Prairieland Park, security will be top of mind this year as the entrance security implemented last year continues with guests passing through a metal detector and having their bags searched for prohibited items like alcohol, drugs and weapons.

“We had 10 metal detectors last year and 15 this year so we can process guests much quicker,” Susan Kuzma, the manager of signature events with Prairieland Park told CTV News. “It is a sign of most events now, turning to some sort of metal detector, bag searches.”

With these increased security measures at the entrances, organizers suggest arriving early for guests attending shows with specific times to ensure on-time arrival.

Organizers try to include new as well as old elements in the festivities.

“We have a log cabin that we turned into an Ex Museum. So during the fair we open it up and showcase a lot of the archives that we have,” she said.

They even have a poster from one of the early events in 1907. That was more than twenty years after the start of the Ex in 1885.

A general admission ticket covers entrance to the EX and all the shows available each day, while a Superpass ticket also includes all the rides.

There are over 50 food vendors to choose from featuring the staple Spudnuts and Doukhobor bread.

To get to the EX grounds at Prairieland Park, Superpass ticket holders can take the bus for free on all regular Saskatoon transit routes to and from the venue. Children 10 and under can ride the bus for free all-day Wednesday, and seniors 60 and over will ride for free on Thursday.

If you’re driving a vehicle to the EX, parking costs $10, unless you’ve got five or more people in your vehicle, in that case you can park for free.

If you choose to bike or skateboard to the Ex, plan to lock your ride in the parking lot. There are bike racks at the Ruth & Lorne Street entrances.

The EX midway rides and games are be back and vendors will be selling everything from lemonade and fried donuts to stuffed animals, art and souvenirs.

The main trade hall (Hall e) at Prairieland Park, features many attractions including the Superdogs performing a Hollywood-themed “Pawscars” show, meet and greets with characters from Gabby’s dollhouse and Paw Patrol, a mascot parade and an interactive exhibit geared towards animal care and agriculture.

The SaskTel Grandstand returns with open-air concerts this week, including some of the Canada’s biggest names in country music.

This year, theme days at the EX include:

August 6: $12 Tuesday

Admission to the EX costs $12 for visitors of all ages — except for children under 6 who, as always, get in for free.

August 7: Kids’ Day

Midway tickets are sold at the midway ticket office. 30 ride coupons for $22, while kids 10 and under can ride the bus to the EX for free.

August 9: Foodie Friday

The famous EX food is back. A portion of the day’s gate admission will be donated to The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre.

August 11: Family Day