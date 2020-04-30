SASKATOON -- People in Saskatchewan who rely on regular prescription refills may face increased dispensing costs due to a shortage in most medications.

In March, the health ministry restricted prescription refills to a 30-day supply at the recommendation of distributors and manufacturers based on a sudden surge of medication fills nationally affecting the supply.

The Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) supported the policy, CEO Dawn Martin said.

“This is an intensifying challenge for pharmacists and their patients to be able to manage the amount of work that it takes to find an alternate supply or alternate medication to help when shortages are happening,” Martin said.

Martin told CTV News that most medications sold in Canada are produced in India or China and that as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in those regions it became increasingly difficult to access large amounts of medication.

Each time someone refills their prescription they are charged a dispensing fee. Dispensing fees at Saskatchewan pharmacies range depending on the medication and pharmacy. The price is capped at $11.60.

“Every time there is a prescription there are many things that go on to make sure the right drug is being given to the patient, that process is being done every month now and the process hasn’t changed so the pharmacist time does not change,” said Martin.

Edward Carpinski, who has been taking medication for atrial fibrillation since 2011, will have to pay an additional $200 in dispensing fees by the end of the year.

His personal health insurance will cover those fees, but he said they will burden seniors without insurance.

“I think for many people it will be a burden to be paying an additional eight fees and I think the government should be doing something to help these people that will need it,” said Carpinski.

The provincial government does offer a seniors' drug plan for people over the age of 65, offering to pay a maximum of $25 for prescription drugs.

That medication must be approved by the drug advisory committee and listed on the Saskatchewan formulary.