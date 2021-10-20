'I shot her': Video played in trial shows Greg Fertuck acting out wife’s killing using cane as rifle
In a secretly recorded video, Greg Fertuck told an undercover officer he shot his wife twice, rolled her in a tarp and dumped her body in a rural area.
In the video, Fertuck acts out the shooting with the undercover officer. He used his cane to imitate the rifle he allegedly used.
Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.
“I shot her,” Fertuck tells the officer.
He said the shooting happened at the gravel pit where Sheree worked near Kenaston, Sask. after Sheree threatened to take all his money.
“That’s when I sort of lost it,” Fertuck told the undercover officer, in a room at the James Hotel in Saskatoon.
Fertuck said he shot Sheree in her shoulder near her semi-truck.
He told the officer Sheree fell to her knees and her last words were "oh my god."
In the video, Fertuck said he shot Sheree a second time, in the back of the head.
Hidden cameras around the hotel room captured the confession, with music from the nearby Saskatchewan Jazz Festival audible in the background.
Fertuck said he wrapped Sheree’s body in a black plastic tarp, used a loader to put her body in his truck and disposed of her in a rural location.
“I was wearing gloves,” Fertuck told the officer.
Fertuck believed the undercover officer was the boss of a criminal organization.
The officer said he was going to help Fertuck avoid getting traced to the killing.
“We’re going to clean this up … we’re going to do it smart,” the undercover officer told Fertuck.
“I give you my word we’re going to work on cleaning this up for you.”
The crime boss asked Fertuck if he told anyone else about the murder.
“You’re the first guy that I’ve told,” Fertuck responds.
In the video played in court, the officer posing as a crime boss assures Fertuck the conversation will stay between the two men.
Leading up to the confession, Fertuck believed he worked for the boss’s criminal group, transporting contraband — but it was all orchestrated by the RCMP.
After about 10 months of working with the fake criminal organization, Fertuck was told to be honest about any unresolved issues that could affect the criminal group, and Fertuck admitted to killing Sheree.
Fertuck was given a fake memo showing that FBI satellite surveillance had tracked Fertuck whereabouts.
In the video, the boss tells Fertuck it could “sink” Fertuck because it would show him disposing of her body.
The boss appeared to be concerned about any evidence, or DNA, linking Fertuck to the killing.
In the recorded confession video, Fertuck drew maps showing where the alleged shooting happened. The maps showed the locations of the piles of gravel, Sheree’s truck, the loader and Fertuck’s truck.
Fertuck referenced his hand-drawn maps during his recorded confession.
After the confession, the boss called in other members of the fake criminal organization who were assigned to help with the “clean up.”
Fertuck and the men then drove to the Kenaston pit, where Fertuck pointed to where the shooting happened, according to an officer’s hidden camera.
Fertuck was never able to lead officers to Sheree.
Her body has never been found.
Court heard Fertuck fell on ice, months into the undercover operation known as the “Mr. Big sting.”
Undercover police testified Fertuck suffered a brain injury and was hospitalized from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15 in 2019.
The defence argues undercover officers shouldn’t have targeted Fertuck because he didn’t have a clear mind and suffered memory loss.
“My client was the suspect from day one and the investigative team never wavered from that,” defence lawyer Morris Bodnar said, during the cross-examination of the boss.
The trial is currently in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine whether the Mr. Big sting evidence can be used.
Admissibility hearings are required for Mr. Big stings to ensure no abuse of process.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
NEW | Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon sees herself as bridge between gov't, Indigenous people
As Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary May Simon says part of her role entails bridging the gap in understanding between governments and Indigenous communities.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. modelling predicts 'unsustainable' rise in ICU admissions without further public health orders
The current trend of high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could continue into 2022 without the addition of any further public health orders, according to modelling provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
Truth and reconciliation centre says it's still waiting on residential school records
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says it is still waiting for records from the federal government related to residential schools, despite a comment from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that all federal records have been provided.
-
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for North End shooting suspect
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of a man in Winnipeg’s North End.
Vancouver Island
-
Coho ferry restarting service between Victoria, Port Angeles
The Coho ferry is set to return to Victoria for international sailings starting in November.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update
Provincial health officials will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police officer assaulted, suffers concussion during arrest: VicPD
Police in Victoria say one of their officers was sent to hospital with a concussion Wednesday after he was assaulted during an arrest.
Calgary
-
Newly-elected Calgary Board of Education trustees united against Alberta's draft curriculum
As the dust settles from municipal elections across the province, the majority of Calgary's public school trustees say they’re ready for a bitter fight against the UCP government’s draft K-6 curriculum.
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Blairmore man re-arrested after escaping police custody
Crowsnest Pass RCMP have re-arrested a Blairmore man they originally arrested last Friday but who escaped the first time.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Driver in Burlington caught playing flute with both hands: police
It goes without saying that both hands should be on the wheel when driving, but police in Burlington say they caught a flautist flouting that rule on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | 'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Kingston, Ont. police looking for leads in double homicide on chaotic weekend
Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.
Vancouver
-
Maple Ridge traffic: Serious crash on Haney Bypass, drivers told to take another route
Emergency crews were called to a busy road in Maple Ridge Wednesday following a serious crash.
-
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak reported at B.C. hospital in region managing surge in cases
Another hospital in B.C.'s north has declared a COVID-19 outbreak and in this case, it's become deadly.
-
'A severe flu?!': Prominent anti-restriction activist from B.C. falls ill, reports symptoms consistent with COVID-19
A prominent anti-restriction activist from B.C. who has been involved in a number of high-profile rallies against COVID-19 mitigation measures has disclosed he's fallen ill and has "never been more sick."
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
-
'He just bust in': Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
-
Nipissing District school boards announce rules for spectators at outdoor events
Four school boards in the Nipissing District, with support from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, have announced the rules under which spectators will be allowed at school-related outdoor events, including sports.
London
-
Hearing for suspended London police officer derailed
There were some fireworks Wednesday at a hearing, that never got underway, for a London police officer facing several charges of misconduct under the Police Services Act.
-
Change of heart gets London, Ont. man $1.3 million lotto prize
A London man is grateful for a quick change of heart after cashing in a lottery prize worth $1.3 million.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.