'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour

A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.

Michael Walter told CTV News he resigned from his position as assistant deputy minister for personal reasons.

In August 2022, the Saskatchewan government appointed Walter to oversee Legacy Christian Academy — the private Christian school at the centre of a class-action lawsuit filed by former students claiming abuse by staff. The allegations have not been tested in court, but criminal charges have been laid against several of the defendants in the civil suit since it launched in 2022.

Former Legacy students Caitlin Erickson and Jennifer Beaudry detailed their experiences with Walter in the latest episode of the Legacy of Abuse Podcast.

On the podcast, which shares former students’ stories, Erickson described Walter's behaviour as "gross and inappropriate."

At first, Erickson and Beaudry — named plaintiffs on the class-action lawsuit — were hopeful Walter would bring positive change to the school. They were communicating regularly with Walter and exchanging information about the school's practices.

"From the time he took the position, he was letting us know what was going on," Erickson told CTV News.

She said Walter told her there were teachers at Legacy without degrees — one without a Grade 12 education — and curriculum that did not meet government standards.

Erickson said Walter crossed a line when he invited her "over to his house to cook dinner. He was like, 'You're welcome to spend the night,'" Erickson said on the podcast.

"I'm like, 'That will absolutely not be happening,' and then I said, 'You have a job to do. You're supposed to be a professional here.'"

In the episode, Beaudry said Walter requested they meet over coffee for him to give Beaudry her cumulative file — general school information that can contain grades, attendance and discipline.

During this meeting, while sharing her story, Beaudry said Walter cried at the coffee shop and put his palms on the table "gesturing to hold hands ... so very awkwardly, I put my fingertips in his hands."

On the podcast, Beaudry said Walter had requested to meet again because he had new information about the school, too extensive to put in a text message.

"He said, 'We should go for drinks, like 10, not coffee lol,'" Beaudry said on the Legacy of Abuse podcast, relaying a text message from Walter.

During their meet-up for drinks, Beaudry said Walter didn't share any new information about the school.

"It was nothing new, really, he just wanted to go for drinks," Beaudry said on the podcast.

Following text messages about his personal life, Beaudry cut-off communication with Walter.

"I had to be like, 'This is not appropriate, since you're not sharing any information that I need to know and haven't in a long time. There's no need for this to continue. I'm done,'" Beaudry said on the podcast.

Walter told CTV News, as administrator at Legacy Christian Academy, he met with eight former students and four parents.

"Through these opportunities to meet, a picture unfolded of significant psychological, emotional and physical abuse from the school and church," Walter wrote in a statement.

"Caitlin Erickson and Jennifer Beaudry both told stories that were especially difficult to hear. I admire both for their courage and leadership. But, with Caitlin and Jennifer, I regret my choices regarding further contact I made with them. I am sorry and sincerely apologize to both."

In March 2023, Walter was promoted to assistant deputy minister in the Ministry of Education.

A month later, in a human services committee at the Saskatchewan Legislature, Erickson said she was "baffled" to hear Walter speak about Legacy.

"There were some adjustments that were made, but by and large, the work that they're doing was aligned with the ministry's curriculum," Walter said during a standing committee meeting on April 4, 2023, in response to a question by the NDP.

Erickson said Walter gave her an opposite account of the school.

"He was singing a completely different tune. It was really baffling," Erickson told CTV News.

"I'll use Mike Walter's own words. He called it, 'a culture of accepted deviance.'"

After more than 33 years in the education sector, Walter resigned.

"I made the decision to resign for personal reasons, and the decision was made after talking with my family," Walter wrote in his statement to CTV News.

A leaked internal memo from the Ministry of Education said Walter "decided to take life in a different direction."

In an email to CTV News, the ministry said it was "not aware of Mr. Walter's activities outside his duties as a contracted administrator of Legacy Christian Academy."