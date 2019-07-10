A man who says his mobility scooter was stolen from his home has been given a new set of wheels thanks to two local companies.

One day after CTV News reported Ron Schwab had been robbed of his transportation, Golden Health Care reached out to the station wanting to help.

"I contacted my CEO who was out in Weyburn and I told her about the story and it really didn’t take much convincing at all," said Kevin Ooms with Golden Health Care.

Ooms picked Schwab up from his home on Wednesday morning. The pair drove to Golden Mobility and found the exact model scooter that Schwab used to have.

"This is great. I really appreciate it. I need something to get around," Schwab said, as he was overcome with emotions. "It’s wonderful."

Golden Health Care purchased the scooter for Schwab, while Golden Mobility offered a discount price on the scooter and added in accessories, including a lock, mirrors and a flag.

Both companies said they were saddened to hear Schwab’s story.

"I want to emphasize the importance of a mobility device like that for someone like Ron," said Denis Lalonde, with Golden Mobility.

"They really need something like that to get through their daily life," he said.

Schwab lost his leg and ankle years ago in a bad fall and has relied on a mobility scooter ever since.

He said his roommate left the door unlocked on Friday night and he believes his $3,000 scooter went missing during that time.

"This is my transportation to get around to my doctor’s appointment, pick up my medication, pick up groceries, everything," he said.

Schwab says he’s thankful for the kindness of others.