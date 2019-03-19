A Saskatoon man is calling on police to take greater action towards crime after a gun was pressed to his head and his SUV was stolen.

The 21-year-old, who requested anonymity because he fears for his safety, said he was having a cigarette in his vehicle at Avenue V South and 21st Street West when his life was threatened.

He said a man and woman approached his 2012 Ford Escape and complimented the vehicle. The victim said the woman hopped into his passenger seat and the man lifted a gun to his head.

“He was nudging the gun against my head while she was patting me down pulling everything out of my jacket. She grabbed my keys and shut the car off,” said the man, who says he grew up in the area.

“He kept pressing [the gun] and said, ‘I’m not sure if I should kill you, or steal your car.’ He just kept repeating that as he nudged the gun against my head. Then he told me to get out, and just got in my car and left.”

The victim’s SUV, cigarettes and cellphone were stolen. He said he ran to a nearby McDonald’s, called police and borrowed an employee’s phone to track his vehicle, with his phone still inside, using the ‘Find My iPhone’ app.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle travelling on 22nd Street West, but the pair refused.

According to police, the Air Support Unit spotted the Ford Escape parked behind an apartment building on Avenue X South and witnessed the suspects running into a unit.

Officers entered the apartment and arrested a 19-year-old woman and 24-year-old man. Police said they found a loaded, sawed off rifle and ammunition. The pair is facing several charges, including robbery, related to this incident and two robberies on Feb. 21.

“When the guy had the gun on my head he kept saying he was going to check my insurance and he’s going to come after me because my address is on there,” the victim told CTV News.

“It has definitely shook me up quite a bit. It’s not really something you can forget.”

He said he hopes police can do more to address the recent spike in crime in the neighbourhood.

Police have said they’re concerned after a recent string of shootings – many of which happened just a few blocks apart in Pleasant Hill. Multiple stabbings have also been reported.

“I grew up on the west side, but I didn’t know things have gotten this bad.”