It’s been a challenging year for Kevin Garinger, the former president of the Humboldt Broncos.

After the team’s bus collided with a semi, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others on April 6, 2018, Garinger became a source of strength and a voice for the Broncos.

“There’d be messages that had to be shared through some of the most difficult times that anyone has ever endured,” he said.

His priority was supporting the 29 families that were affected by the tragedy, he said.

“As hard as it is one me and my loss, I think about their loss. It makes me want to help even more, if I can,” he told CTV News.

His strength and resiliency had not gone unnoticed by those around him, as members of the community nominated him as CTV’s Hometown Hero.

“There are so many that have given back and I’m just a small part of it,” Garinger said when told he was nominated.

Garinger has been volunteering in numerous sport and art activities in the City of Humboldt for several years. His most prominent role is being the Director of Education and CEO of Horizon School Division.

His love for kids and desire to help them learn and grow inspired him to go into the education field and volunteer his time.

“It’s something that’s been in my heart’s blood for a long time,” he said.

“The more you can do in terms of reaching out and trying to make sure you’re involved, I think is really critical. People need people.”

Although Garinger said while he is honoured to be named Hometown Hero, everyone in the City of Humboldt is a “hero” after they’ve all come together to help one another heal after the crash.

“I am grateful and I accept on behalf of all of them who have done so much.”