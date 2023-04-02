'I liked our desperation': Regina Pats go up 2-0 on Saskatoon Blades in playoff series

The Regina Pats won a pivotal Game 2 Saturday night against the Saskatoon Blades.

The win putting them up 2-0 in their opening-round series of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Stanislav Svozil opened the scoring for Regina early in the first. Minutes later, Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the series to put the Pats up two goals.

From there, it was back and forth. Justin Lies made it a one-goal game before the end of the first period. The Blades got out to a hot start in the second thanks to a Lukas Hansen tally.

On the power-play at the around the 5-minute mark, Bedard found Zack Stringer to give the Pats the lead again.

Less than a minute later, Josh Pillar would find the back of the net to even up the score 3 – 3.

Prior to the end of the middle frame, Bedard recorded his second goal and fourth point of the night. Pats led 4 – 3 at the end of two periods.

Just like the second, the Blades getting the best of Regina out of the break scoring two goals in 18 seconds to take their first lead of the night.

While Saskatoon tried to seal the deal, Bedard has other plans. Finding the waning cage after a rebound for his hat-trick goal with less than 9 minutes remaining, forcing overtime.

A tripping call 2 minutes in put the Pats on the man advantage.

Regina wasted no time ending the game after that. Alexander Suzdalev found Svozil in the slot for the game-winner just 53 seconds into the powerplay, sending the Pats back to Regina with a 2 – 0 series lead.

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne said after the game, the team will need to take the fight they had in the third through the rest of the series.

“I liked our desperation today,” he said. “Our desperation was really good. That’s how we need to play the rest of the series.

Overshadowed by Bedard’s hat-trick, was Drew Sims stellar performance in net for Regina. Sim made 42 saves on 47 shots faced. Game 3 in Regina is April 4, 2023. Puck drop is 7 p.m.