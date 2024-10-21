SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police say 76-year-old man pushed down stairs after domestic dispute

    (Stacey Hein/CTV News) (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Saskatoon police have arrested a woman who investigators believe may have pushed a 76-year-old man down a flight of stairs on Friday night.

    When officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Overholt Crescent around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, they were initially told the man sustained injuries from falling down the stairs, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

    According to police, the 76-year-old man’s injuries were “life-altering.” He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in serious condition.

    Officers later learned there had been a domestic dispute that evening and he may have been pushed down the stairs.

    Police arrested a 64-year-old woman later that night. She faces charges related to aggravated assault.

