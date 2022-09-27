'I knew he was the right candidate for it': Baba's Closet gives unique donation to 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Donations for Ukrainians have been pouring into a shop in Saskatoon offering free basics to those who have fled the Russian invasion, but one special donation struck a chord, prompting a search for the perfect recipient.

Sixteen-year-old Mykhailo Osadtsiv fled the war in Ukraine five months ago, leaving with only the essentials.

He was a student at a music school in his home country and is proficient in three instruments, one of those similar to the accordion. When he heard there was an accordion up for grabs at the store for displaced Ukrainians, he jumped at it.

“I found out on Facebook and I was so satisfied because I was searching for it for a long time. I wanted to buy one. I’m so grateful to Baba’s closet,” Osadtsiv told CTV News.

Baba’s closet is run by Nettie Cherniatenski who received the accordion donation and immediately started the hunt for the perfect recipient. She got dozens of inquiries, but Osadtsiv stood out.

“When he came in for the accordion I said, 'In order for you to take the accordion home I need to know you know how to play accordion',” Cherniatenski says.

Cherniatenski said she’s not a musician at all, so gathered an audience to help.

“He sat down and strummed at the keys there and I called all my volunteers from the back warehouse. They got their phones out and took photos and video,” she said.

She knew after the first few chords this accordion was going to Osadtsiv and admits it was emotional with many of those in the room holding back tears.

The decision to give it to the teenager was solidified not only because of his musical ability, but something else too.

“A young chap at the age of 16 to stand up and come to me and give me a big hug. I knew he was the right candidate for it.”

The store has also had donations of a drum set that she’s given away as well as a guitar that went to a 6-year-old boy. She said she has learned quickly how artistically talented many of the newcomers are.

Osadtsiv said the instrument that he played in Ukraine was called a bayan and has slightly different keys than the accordion, but after practicing about three times a week, he’s learned to adapt. With all that has happened to him this year, adapting is key.