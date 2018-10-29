Every day Faron Baptiste spends his day riding his bike around the city looking for empty bottles.

After collecting bags full of empties he cashes them in at SARCAN Recycling.

Being a picker helps him put food on the table and support his five children, he said.

“Gets me energy because I’m on my bike all the time. So I’m biking around carrying stuff and a place like [SARCAN] helps people get money in their pocket and feed themselves,” he said.

The picking business can get a little rough. Every picker has their designated area and if a new face is seen digging through someone else’s dumpster, things can get a little dangerous, he said.

“Some people get upset, so you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The payoff it worth it, however. The most Baptiste has made at SARCAN in one day is $300.

It feels good to walk out of the recycling plant with a wallet full of cash, he said.

“I got money to eat.”

Not only is he adding a little capital to his pocket, but he’s also helping the environment, he said.

“A lot of people throw bottles away into the garbage can and not getting recycled. I feel kind of good about helping the environment too.”

Sydney Smith, the communications advisor for SARCAN Recycling, said roughly 10 per cent of the daily customers are pickers, calling it a “win-win” situation.

“It’s a good way for people to make money, who maybe have barriers to regular employment. It’s also a really wonderful way for making sure that our districts and streets are kept clean,” Smith said.