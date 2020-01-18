SASKATOON -- The U of S Huskies women's hockey team secured a big win on Saturday defeating the Calgary Dinos.

The Huskies managed to put 1 point on the scoreboard to down Dinos 1-0 at Merlis Belsher place.

The Huskies took the lead early on in the first period with huskie player Kennedy brown securing a the teams winning goal.

Huskies goalie Jessica Vance hit a record breaking milestone, Vance secured the 20th shutout of her Huskie career becoming the first in program history and second in the Canada West.

The U of S Huskies women's hockey team will play again on Friday January 24th against the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver.