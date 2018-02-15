Huskies hockey prepares to move on from Rutherford Rink
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:16PM CST
Rutherford Rink has been the home of the Huskies since its opening in 1930, but next year the program will say goodbye to the 88-year-old arena, with the $43-million Merlis Belsher Place slated for completion.
Rutherford was built in 1929 for $47,000 and opened one year later, boasting a natural ice surface.
According to historian PJ Kennedy, the arena was re-purposed as a drill hall for the Canadian Officers Training Corps during parts of the Second World War.
The arena saw an $850,000 refurbishment in 1980 that included a new roof built over top of the existing one.
University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff has said the Huskies will begin play at Merlis Belsher Place in January 2019.
More Stories
- Arrest warrant issued in connection with Avenue P homicide
- Footage released of arson suspect starting Saskatoon nightclub fire 1
- Senate deal to vote on pot bill on June 7 means no actual sales before August 2
- 'Appalling' comment on Saskatchewan Indigenous man's death probed by RCMP 2
- Female Indigenous CEOs share stories at Saskatoon business conference 1
- Huskies hockey prepares to move on from Rutherford Rink 1
- Indigenous leaders question Quebec's commitment to feds' new framework
- 'He took my heart': Colten Boushie's father shares memories of kind, goofy son