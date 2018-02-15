Rutherford Rink has been the home of the Huskies since its opening in 1930, but next year the program will say goodbye to the 88-year-old arena, with the $43-million Merlis Belsher Place slated for completion.

Rutherford was built in 1929 for $47,000 and opened one year later, boasting a natural ice surface.

According to historian PJ Kennedy, the arena was re-purposed as a drill hall for the Canadian Officers Training Corps during parts of the Second World War.

The arena saw an $850,000 refurbishment in 1980 that included a new roof built over top of the existing one.

University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff has said the Huskies will begin play at Merlis Belsher Place in January 2019.