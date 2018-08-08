

CTV Saskatoon





Less than 24 hours after the Humboldt Broncos sent out a season ticket renewal notice, more than half of the tickets are already spoken for.

On Wednesday, the Broncos said more than 50 per cent of season tickets have been renewed by fans who had tickets last year.

Thanks Broncos fans!! Over 50% of last year's season tickets have already been renewed. 2017-18 season ticket holder seats will be reserved until August 17th. If you haven't renewed yet, please avoid disappointment and do so soon. #humboldtstrong — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 8, 2018

The seats for last year’s season ticket holders will be reserved until Aug. 17.

The Broncos home opener against the Nipawin Hawks will be aired on CTV Saskatchewan and TSN on Sept. 12.