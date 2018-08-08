Humboldt Broncos renew 50 per cent of season tickets in one day
A fan wears a Nipawin Hawks jersey with "Broncos" on the name bar as tribute to the Humboldt Broncos during game one of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league finals between the Estevan Bruins and Nipawin Hawks in Nipawin, Sask. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 3:31PM CST
Less than 24 hours after the Humboldt Broncos sent out a season ticket renewal notice, more than half of the tickets are already spoken for.
On Wednesday, the Broncos said more than 50 per cent of season tickets have been renewed by fans who had tickets last year.
Thanks Broncos fans!! Over 50% of last year's season tickets have already been renewed. 2017-18 season ticket holder seats will be reserved until August 17th. If you haven't renewed yet, please avoid disappointment and do so soon. #humboldtstrong— Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 8, 2018
The seats for last year’s season ticket holders will be reserved until Aug. 17.
The Broncos home opener against the Nipawin Hawks will be aired on CTV Saskatchewan and TSN on Sept. 12.