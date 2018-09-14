

CTV Saskatoon





The Humboldt Broncos will be getting back on the bus to head to their first away game of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season on Friday night.

The team is travelling to Nipawin to take on the Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Broncos in their home opener by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.

The team was on the way to Nipawin for a playoff game when their team bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in the crash.

Some of the members of the Broncos hockey club travelled to the crash site on Sept. 9.

The team says it will not be passing the crash site on the way to Friday night’s game.