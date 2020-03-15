SASKATOON -- Since the day the first presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced, some local businesses like Bon Temps Café are noticing fewer people come through their doors.

"Maybe one third less than we’re usually getting," said Nicole Hill, the manager of Bon Temps manager.

She says for now they are focusing on cleaning communal areas and objects such as the phones and debit machines as management closely watches the situation unfold.

"I’m hoping we don’t shut down, and were not planning to, but we will do as we can," Hill said. "Hope for the best, plan for the worst."

On Saturday the SHA held a press conference to update the public on its preparedness as more cases are discovered in the province.

The SHA says they aren’t yet recommending people stay away from businesses and that people can "continue with their daily routine,” while being mindful of personal hygiene.

NDP leader Ryan Meili held a press conference Sunday as he addressed some concerns he has with the way the pandemic is being handled, and stated his concerns for local businesses.

"We know already that local businesses are struggling to get people through the door." Meili said. "We’ll see that increase and spread out even further as days go on."

As of Sunday there are six cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.