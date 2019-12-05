SASKATOON - There are plenty of fun holiday-themed options to check out in Saskatoon, and Brit’s Picks breaks them down for you!

The Fourth Wiseman – Dancing Sky Theatre (Meacham) – Friday-December 22nd

We all know the tale of the three wise men following the star, but what if there was another wise man that got lost along the way? Dancing Sky Theatre tackles that fun story in their latest holiday show! Tickets are available for $30-$57, and include options for just the show, or show and supper.

Elf: The Musical – Persephone Theatre – Now-January 5th

Persephone Theatre always puts on a popular Christmas show, and this is no different: before it even opened, it was extended until January! Like the movie it’s based off of, follow Buddy the human elf as he ventures from the North Pole to New York in search of his true identity. If you loved the movie, this is the show for you Tickets are $23-$63.

Christmas with the SSO – TCU Place – December 7th

Get into the holiday spirit with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and a whole cast of local talent, including Elly Thorn and the University of Saskatchewan Chorus. Tickets are $57 - $73.

