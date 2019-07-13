Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor, W. Thomas Molloy, was honoured for his years of service at a funeral in Saskatoon on Saturday.

He was remembered by friends and family on Saturday afternoon as thoughtful, family man.

“I recall attributes I believe would be well known by the audience here,” Peter MacKinnon, the MC of the service, said in his opening remarks. “Tom’s love of and pride in family, his faith, excellence in his profession and public service, his warmth, sense of humour, and modesty.

Mackinnon, a former University of Saskatchewan President, knew Molloy for over three decades and worked beside him in his role as Chancellor of the university from 2001 to 2007.

“He did not speak often or loudly, he was a careful listener. Select and wise in his spoken words and a valued advisor,” MacKinnon continued in his remarks. “He had a sparkling wit that brought perspective to any situation.”

Molloy passed away on July 2 at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was installed at the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan on March 21, 2018. Molloy was admired for his reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and was respected as a lawyer, author and negotiator.

“Above all, and inclusive of all, it was his humanity that most shone through,” MacKinnon said. “He was a wonderful man who truly earned love and admiration and the celebration of the life we mark today.”

His work on the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement and the Nisga’a Final Agreement led to his induction as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1996, and as a Member of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2012.

Flags will be at half-mast on all Government of Saskatchewan buildings until sunset on Saturday.