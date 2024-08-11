Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies

The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.

As the defending champions, the Hilltops had much to prove, and after a slow start, they found their rhythm, securing a decisive 38-13 victory.

Head Coach Tom Sargent acknowledged that the team has room for improvement, particularly on offense.

"We gotta tighten up in all areas. We gotta block better, we gotta tackle better, we gotta execute better," Sargent told CTV News on Sunday.

He was pleased with the defense, noting that it performed at the same high level as last year, but emphasized the need for the offense to step up.

"We basically gave them 13 points because of offense. Not defense. Defense is at the level it was last year, so that gets old coach excited, but we gotta get that offense to another level, and hey, we're gonna do that," said Sargent.

Quarterback Trey Reider was a standout, running in two touchdowns, including a remarkable 30-yard dash that gave the Hilltops some breathing room. However, Reider was quick to credit his teammates for his success.

"All my whole line, everyone was blocking for me, Corbyn at the end hit some guys so I could get in—it wasn't me. Whenever someone runs into the end zone, it's a twelve-man team," Reider said.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

By the final quarter, the Hilltops had established a commanding lead of over 20 points. A halftime pep talk appeared to be the turning point that solidified their dominance on the field.

"The message was just do your job, know what you're supposed to do, and execute it. If you've got twelve guys on the field executing at a time, football's gonna be a fun sport to play," said linebacker Noah Gedir.

This game marked the first for many of the Hilltops' new rookies, who are already integrating well with the team.

"I hope they're enjoying the Hilltops. I personally really like everyone who’s come to the organization. They don't just look for how good you are, but the person. What kind of person you are," said defensive lineman Johnathon Stevens.

Despite acknowledging that there is still work to be done, the Hilltops made a strong statement with their season opener, securing a 38-13 win over the Huskies. Fans and players alike are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season.