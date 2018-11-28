Coun. Darren Hill wants to rescind his vote to approve a new waste collection model.

Hill says he has received new information since the vote, which was narrowly approved win a 6-5 vote.

He wouldn’t disclose the information but said it would come out at a meeting next month.

The new system would see people pay for waste collection according to the size of their garbage bin. Past administration reports have said the model would increase waste diversion but some residents would pay more.

Hill says the city could look at expanding the landfill to increase its lifespan and that there could be a province-wide alternative to deal with landfills.

He also says the plan to fund waste as a utility is misguided.

“It’s not a true utility if you can’t opt out of it like our water and our power for example. You can choose not to hook up to power and water. Those are utilities”

A councillor can rescind a vote with majority approval from city council.

Hill says he plans to table his motion at the next council meeting in December.