Advertisement
Highway closed as police investigate traffic accident
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:29PM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- RCMP have closed Highway 2 approximately four miles north of Prince Albert because of a traffic accident.
No details have been released about how many vehicles might be involved or whether anyone was injured.
In a news release issued late Tuesday night, RCMP said it’s not known when the highway will re-open, but drivers should expect delays trying to get through the area.
Police say a detour on a service road has been setup.