Here are the top spots for your Saskatoon Christmas lights tour

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and amazing light displays. As the days get longer – and darker – taking a tour around the city to see some of the Christmas light displays that families and neighbours put up can bring a sparkle to the season.

Here are some of the top Christmas light displays in and around Saskatoon you won’t want to miss.

Festival of Lights – Pike Lake

A drive-thru holiday experience with displays put on by local businesses. You’ll need to buy a Sask. park entry permit for $10 to get in. The show runs on December 9 and 10 and from the 16th to the 21st from 5:50 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Enchanted Forest – Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo

The BHP Enchanted Forest has been a holiday delight since 1999. Light displays are put up by Saskatoon businesses and organizations. It runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. every night until January 8. The cost is $35 per car or $10 per person. Money raised goes towards the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and the City Hospital Foundation.

Glow Saskatoon – Prairieland

An indoor, family-friendly light festival, Glow has Christmas light displays alongside a market and live entertainment. There are over a million lights in their light gardens, which include a glow tunnel. Ticket prices range from $18.99 for adults to $79.99 for a family pass. Glow is open most days from 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

2706 Clinkskill Drive

This will be the final year for Scott Lambie’s display. After 15 years, the family has decided this will be the last year they put up their holiday light display, which has 85,000 different lights!

803 Avenue L North corner 29st W

Lights on display from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily until December 25.

Murphy Crescent

This one is a great stop for the kids. With a smurf theme that started in the 1980s, many of the homes set up Christmas displays that incorporate smurfs.

1011 University Drive

The Ronald McDonald House has a Christmas light display for children of all ages that features a walking tour of Whoville in the garden. Hot chocolate is offered to guests. The lights are on display from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. nightly. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.

Brown Crescent

Homes in this area have brought the cartoon character Charlie Brown and his friends to life.

-If you see a home or business with an outstanding holiday display, let us know by emailing us.