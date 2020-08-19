SASKATOON -- Be ready for another day of hot summer weather, with highs reaching well into the plus thirties.

A risk of thunderstorm activity looms to the North, with sunshine and heat sitting over central and southern parts of the province.

Ensure you’re staying hydrated in the blazing sun, and find shade or indoor cover.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 33 C

Evening: 31 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 14 C

Afternoon High: 32 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 16 C

Afternoon High: 26 C