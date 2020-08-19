Advertisement
Heat warnings continue to dominate the forecast in Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 7:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- Be ready for another day of hot summer weather, with highs reaching well into the plus thirties.
A risk of thunderstorm activity looms to the North, with sunshine and heat sitting over central and southern parts of the province.
Ensure you’re staying hydrated in the blazing sun, and find shade or indoor cover.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 33 C
Evening: 31 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 14 C
Afternoon High: 32 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 16 C
Afternoon High: 26 C