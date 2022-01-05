Health authority reintroduces visitor restrictions at Saskatoon long term care homes to cut COVID-19 risk

Saskatoon -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is placing its long-term care (LTC) homes in Saskatoon under visitor restrictions as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The facilities will move to "Level 1" under the SHA's COVID-19 protocols.

Each resident can designate two consistent family members or support persons. Only one of them can be present at a time indoors.

Both can accompany the resident outdoors.

More than two family members or support persons can be designated for end-of-life or palliative care.

Two designated people can be present at the same time in end-of-life or palliative care settings.

In a press release announcing the measures, the SHA said it made the decision based on the increased community transmission of the Omicron variant.

The existing proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement remains in place.

The restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks.