SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) explosive disposal unit and a Saskatoon Fire Department hazmat crew are on scene at the University of Saskatchewan after the delivery of a suspicious package.

Around 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, police received a report of a suspicious package that was delivered to the VIDOInterVac research centre in the 100 block of Veterinary Road, SPS said in a news release.

The package is being investigated by the SPS Explosive Disposal Unit. Access to VIDO-InterVac by Perimeter Road and Veterinary Road is currently shutdown, and people and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice. (2/3) — U of Saskatchewan (@usask) September 22, 2020

Traffic restrictions were in place for a few hours and the public was asked to avoid the area. No further details have been released.