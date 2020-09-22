Advertisement
Hazmat, explosive unit called in called in after suspicious package delivered to Saskatoon vaccine lab
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:12PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 9:05PM CST
(Francois Biber/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) explosive disposal unit and a Saskatoon Fire Department hazmat crew are on scene at the University of Saskatchewan after the delivery of a suspicious package.
Around 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, police received a report of a suspicious package that was delivered to the VIDOInterVac research centre in the 100 block of Veterinary Road, SPS said in a news release.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a few hours and the public was asked to avoid the area. No further details have been released.