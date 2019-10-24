

Chad Hills , CTV Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to help the Sheriff’s Officer evict a tenant who allegedly rigged up an illegal power connection to a home in the Dundonald neighbourhood.

Police also suspected the tenant may have had guns in the home, located in the 100 block of Manning Crescent, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

As a result, the tactical support unit was dispatched along with patrol officers.

Around 3:15 p.m. a man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine was taken custody without incident police say.

Police say a number of guns were found in the home.

A 25-year-old male is charged with mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.