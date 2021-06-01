SASKATOON -- A ground penetrating radar technician is anticipating a gruesome discovery on Saskatchewan residential school sites.

“We’re expecting to find graves,” said Craig Campbell, owner of G3Tech.

“There are multiple stories of this taking place, and where they are. Hopefully we can go in there, non-destructively, and pin point the graves so they can do ceremonies and put up headstones.”

Campbell said he’s in talks with Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders to survey residential school sites, following the discovery of 215 Indigenous children in Kamloops, B.C.

Ground penetrating radar was used in the Kamloops findings.

The technology sends a signal down into the earth and makes note of changes in the soil.

“Basically, it’s like a fish finder,” Campbell explains.

Similar to Campbell, archeologist Kisha Supernant believes the findings will be grim.

“I suspect at every residential school, there will be unmarked graves of children,” said Supernant, director of the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology.

Supernant told CTV News the truth is vital for healing, reconciliation and justice.

“There’s a call for accountability, to hold those who neglected these children — so much that they died, and their family often didn’t even know — to hold them accountable for that.”