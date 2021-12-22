Great Western looks to expand its Saskatoon brewery

Great Western Brewing Company has applied to rezone their current location at 519 2nd Avenue North to build a new brewing facility.

The new facility is proposed to be constructed on the southeast corner of the property and will be integrated with the existing building that fronts 2nd Avenue, according to the city.

Details of the project include:

The original 1927 building, identified by the Saskatoon Register of Historic Places as a heritage resource, will be retained.

Approximately 7,200 square feet of leasable commercial space is proposed within portions of the original building that will be vacated by the brewery.

New brewing equipment is expected to improve efficiencies in several areas, including reduced water usage, energy consumption and the occasional smell of brewer’s yeast.

A total of 44 parking spaces are proposed on-site.

Current locations for shipping and receiving activities will remain.

A rezoning to Heavy Industrial, which permits breweries of this scale, is required to accommodate Great Western’s new facility, according to the city. The brewery has been considered a non-conforming use under its current General Light Industrial zoning.

Great Western has been permitted to operate because it existed at that location before the restriction was in place, but a non-conforming use may not be rebuilt, expanded, or moved to any other portion of a property

City council is scheduled to consider the proposal next year.