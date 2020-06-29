SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters responded to a grease fire at a McDonald's in the 900 block of 51st Street East just after midnight Monday.

A kitchen appliance was reported on fire, the department said in a news release.

Crews shut down utilities and extinguished the fire.

An investigator says the fire was accidental and started inside of a commercial deep fryer.

Damage has been estimated at $10,000.