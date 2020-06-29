Advertisement
Grease fire at Saskatoon McDonald's causes $10,000 in damage
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 10:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters responded to a grease fire at a McDonald's in the 900 block of 51st Street East just after midnight Monday.
A kitchen appliance was reported on fire, the department said in a news release.
Crews shut down utilities and extinguished the fire.
An investigator says the fire was accidental and started inside of a commercial deep fryer.
Damage has been estimated at $10,000.