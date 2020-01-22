SASKATOON -- A child was saved from potential harm after a grandparent's call sparked a “brief” investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), the agency says.

On Jan. 16, a concerned grandparent made a complaint to the Saskatoon Police Service that their 10-year-old grandson was being sexually lured through a popular social media application, according to a news release.

An investigation identified a suspect and a location in Saskatoon where he was temporarily residing, ICE said in the release.

On Wednesday, members of the Saskatchewan ICE Unit and Saskatoon Police Service executed a search warrant there, arresting the man and seizing his mobile device for further forensic analysis and to potentially identify other child victims.

Steven Joseph Lasas, 26, of the Loon Lake area, is charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, luring a child and obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a minor.

Lasas was remanded into custody by police and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.