More than 100 kids as young as 10-years-old got to learn some basics of driving on Sunday at Toyota’s Annual Kartstart event.

Kids get to drive go-karts to help them learn the dynamics of driving a vehicle at a young age.

Russ Bond started Kartstart eight years ago and has been travelling across Canada since, teaching kids how to drive.

“We all know that if you practice something you get better at it. So why wait till your 16 and get your driver’s license and you’re out there with everybody and you’ve never driven a car, other than just a couple times. So learning how to drive a vehicle, you take that out the equation,” said Bond.

This year they added an accessible go-kart, with hand controls instead of pedals. Bond says that they added the accessible Kart so that everyone can learn how to drive, no matter the disability.

“You can’t tell it from the other ones, except it’s got a different steering wheel,” said Bond.

Bond says that learning the basics of driving now will help once the kids actually get behind the wheel of a car.

