SASKATOON -- Three teen girls have been charged with aggravated assault in Meadow Lake after a woman was taken to hospital via air ambulance.

Police were called Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a fight outside a home in the town, RCMP say.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The girls are aged 13, 15 and 17.

The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All three are being remanded until their court appearance in Meadow Lake on Monday.