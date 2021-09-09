SASKATOON -- A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and a scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.

The girl's mother, Rochelle Dubois, identified her to CTV News as Baeleigh Emily Maurice.

She was a student at Mayfair Community School, Dubois said.

Saskatoon Public Schools spokesperson Veronica Baker said in a statement that the school division "is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this young student and our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones."

"We have additional counselling support at the school to provide assistance for any students or staff members who need it."

Dubois' two friends have created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

According to a police news release, the crash occurred on the 600 block of 33rd Street West around 9 a.m.

Traffic restrictions from Avenues F through H in both directions are expected to remain in place through most of the day.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.