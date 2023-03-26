Get ready to see e-scooters all over Saskatoon

Up to 500 shared e-scooters could be available for rent in the city beginning in the spring, with the city currently finalizing rules for the service.

E-scooters will be treated similarly to bicycles, according to traffic bylaw changes sent to city council this week, although riders will need to be 16-years or older.

They can travel on shared use pathways, in bike lanes and on streets with speed limits of 50 kilometres an hour or less.

They will also have to be parked in designated areas, or the driver will be subject to a $50 fine.

The city will issue a maximum of two permits to vendors looking to rent out e-scooters.

They’ll pay about $22,000 to join the pilot program, plus another fee to set up parking areas — $100 for each off-street parking area, or a daily fee to set up an on-street parking area.

If more than one vendor applies for a permit, some fees will be shared based on the number of scooters each one contributes.

Under the proposed rules, e-scooters can operate in Saskatoon from April 15 to Oct. 31.

Director of Transportation Jay Magus said the pilot project lets the city test out its rules before committing to a permanent program.

City councillors will review the proposed bylaw changes on Wednesday.