SASKATOON -- Saskatoon cycling advocate Cathy Watts has died following a serious stroke last week. She had just celebrated her birthday September 3rd.

News of her passing was confirmed in an online obituary on the Saskatoon Funeral Home’s website. The obituary was written in a first-person format by Watts, who outlined the highlights of her life. It made mention of a slow-roll bike ride tribute earlier this week, which saw hundreds ride their bikes past her home in honour of Watts, who was well-known for her contributions to the active transportation network in Saskatoon.

“During my last few days, I was so thrilled when all of you rode your bikes past my bedroom window on a slow roll,” the obituary stated. “A lot of you said you were so sad about this. Well golly, get over it. My father always said nobody promised fair. But I have been so lucky; my life has been beyond my wildest dreams. And you know that’s saying a lot for an impossible dreamer like me.”

Watts also thanked her family and friends, and asked the community to support what she called ‘her beloved Saskatoon Cycles.’

“If you are reading this, don’t be sad, and certainly don’t send flowers. Here’s what I want you to do instead. Support my beloved Saskatoon Cycles, because there’s still a lot of work to do. Then get on a bike, head for a trail and feel what it’s like to be free.”

Cathy Watts was 72.