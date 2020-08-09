SASKATOON -- Have a schnitzel and raise a stein while you still can.

The German Cultural Centre in Saskatoon announced it is closing permanently at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, the board of directors for the German Cultural Centre said in light of the “path that 2020 has taken,” it is permanently closing on Aug. 30.

“We have enjoyed celebrating German Culture with you for over 60 years and are saddened to be ending operations.” the post reads.

The restaurant will remain open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until the closure.