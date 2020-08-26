SASKATOON -- An online memorial fund launched in the wake of a fatal bear attack in northern Saskatchewan has raised over $60,000.

Stephanie Blais, 44, was killed by a black bear on Aug. 20 while talking to her father on a satellite phone outside a family cabin near McKie Lake, roughly 150 kilometres north of Buffalo Narrows.

"Our Stephanie had a zeal for life next to no one else. She was the most loving and passionate mother, who always spoke of how blessed she was to be able to be home and raise her children," the GoFundMe page says.

Her husband Curtis tried to intervene in the attack, shooting and killing the bear.

"In these dark moments, we can take some comfort that quick actions prevented this unimaginable tragedy from being even worse," the GoFundMe page says.

She is also survived, by her two children Elie, 9, and Uma, 2, who were at the cabin, and her stepson Braxton. No one else was injured in the attack.

The organizer of the fundraiser says the money will help cover costs related to the emergency and to help Curtis, who is self-employed, to take time off during the aftermath of the tragedy.

Once immediate needs are met, any remaining money will go towards a college fund for Blais' kids, the fundraising page says.

Blais held a degree in human justice and a master’s degree in elementary education.