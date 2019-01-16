

CTV Saskatoon





Funding cuts to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine could have effects well beyond the school, the Saskatchewan Veterinary Association says.

“The impact of funding is going to impact the ability for practices to continue in areas where it’s already in short supply,” CEO Judy Currie said.

A vet shortage has been building for years and scaling back funding to train new ones is a step in the wrong direction, Currie said.

Alberta will end its $8 million in funding next year – a “large chunk” for one college, Dean Douglas Freeman said. Manitoba may also cut back its share, worth $6 million, Freeman said.

“Major cuts are really going to be hard to manage and we’re looking for ways to do that,” Freeman said.

The University of Calgary is the only other vet school in Western Canada.

The college has looked at options such as opening up seats for Canadians outside Western Canada and expanding to international students while looking at ways to save money and bring in more revenue, Freeman said.