'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London