Hours after Premier Scott Moe apologized to people taken in the 60s Scoop, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron welcomed the apology - but called it “empty” without action.

Kids are still being torn from their families, he said in a statement. As a result, he believes some Indigenous children are losing their culture.

“We have modern day ‘60s Scoop happening right now.”

The FSIN has been pushing for jurisdiction over Indigenous children in the child welfare system; Cameron says the provincial government shouldn’t be taking care of First Nations children.

The provincial advocate for children and youth says the FSIN’s call deserves attention.

“We have the inherent right to take care of our own children and that includes parenting, that includes disciplining, that includes teaching them,” Corey O’ Soup said.

However, O’ Soup says the plan would require extensive legwork and he questions how prepared the FSIN is.

“Have we spoken to our communities, our Indigenous communities, our Metis communities, are they ready to take on that whole responsibility,” O’ Soup said.

Cameron said the FSIN is ready to take on the role.

“We have many qualified, able, ready families that are more than willing to do the job.”

According to the Ministry of Social Services, as of Sept. 30 the province was caring for almost 3,197 children. An additional 2,030 children were placed in the legal custody of extended family or a trusted family connection.

Of the 51 youth adopted in 2018, 41 were Indigenous.