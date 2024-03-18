SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending

    FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks in Saskatoon on Aug. 29, 2023. (Chad Hills/CTV News FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks in Saskatoon on Aug. 29, 2023. (Chad Hills/CTV News
    Share

    An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

    The director of ISC’s assessment and investigation branch disclosed the audit to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) executive in a March 15 letter obtained by CTV News.

    In the letter, the ISC says it’s performing a forensic audit of expenditures related to four separate funding agreements, dating from April 1, 2019 to present day.

    “Note that the period of review is subject to change based on the findings of the audit,” the letter says.

    In a statement to CTV News, an ISC spokesperson said the investigation stems from “allegations brought forward regarding the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.”

    “Following a review of the allegations, Indigenous Services Canada is planning to conduct a forensic audit.”

    The federal department said it would not provide information on the status of the audit, and could not comment on specific complaints due to privacy concerns.

    “The department takes allegations and complaints regarding the misuse of public funds very seriously,” the statement said.

    CTV News has contacted FSIN about the allegations and is awaiting a response. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News