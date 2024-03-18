FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending

An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

The director of ISC’s assessment and investigation branch disclosed the audit to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) executive in a March 15 letter obtained by CTV News.

In the letter, the ISC says it’s performing a forensic audit of expenditures related to four separate funding agreements, dating from April 1, 2019 to present day.

“Note that the period of review is subject to change based on the findings of the audit,” the letter says.

In a statement to CTV News, an ISC spokesperson said the investigation stems from “allegations brought forward regarding the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.”

“Following a review of the allegations, Indigenous Services Canada is planning to conduct a forensic audit.”

The federal department said it would not provide information on the status of the audit, and could not comment on specific complaints due to privacy concerns.

“The department takes allegations and complaints regarding the misuse of public funds very seriously,” the statement said.

CTV News has contacted FSIN about the allegations and is awaiting a response.