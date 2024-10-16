SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • From the archive: Winnipeg Jets rookies take on Saskatoon Blades in 1990 preseason clash

    Share

    In 1990, the Saskatoon Blades took on some fierce competition, but the toughest opponent was likely a squad of players who had already reached the NHL.

    That year, the Winnipeg Jets held their training camp in Saskatoon.

    At the time, the Bridge City was considered by a few to be a potential candidate for a possible NHL team, so the 90s saw some training camps, pre-season games and even some regular season games held at SaskTel Centre.

    CTV Saskatoon recently found rare footage in our archives of an exhibition game involving a squad of Winnipeg Jets rookies taking on the Saskatoon Blades.

    The Blades roster for this one also included a few U of S Huskies hockey players, while the Jets had younger talent in Kris Draper, Stu Barnes, Craig Martin and Sergei Kharin.

    The Jets went on to overwhelm the Blades 10-3.

    “Neither coach was able to learn much about their respective teams,” local reporter Craig Wilson said in his recap of the game at the time.

    Perhaps it was a bit of foreshadowing, as the Saskatoon Blades struggled that season, finishing 29-41-2 and missing the playoffs.

    The Winnipeg Jets also failed to make the playoffs that season, going 26-43-11.

    Still, it was a rare sight for fans to see a team wearing NHL colors on one side with their hometown Blades on the other. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News