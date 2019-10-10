Friendship Inn staff are getting the turkeys ready, chopping carrots, and peeling potatoes as their biggest meal of the year approaches.

Executive director Sandra Kary said meal prep began more than a week in advance to ensure everything runs smoothly for Thanksgiving.

The influx of volunteers and donations they see during the holiday season is much appreciated, she said.

“It’s the spirit of the season. I think people are really generous, and they’re mindful of folks who don’t have as much as they do. Definitely the spirit of giving is in Thanksgiving.”

The Friendship Inn still needs boxed stuffing, vegetables such as celery and pies, she said.

They are also accepting winter clothing to be given out during the colder months.

Volunteers are already in order for the Thanksgiving dinner at the Friendship Inn, but donations and volunteers are needed year round, she said.

“We couldn’t what we do without an army of volunteers that come in every day.”