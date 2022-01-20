Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon, city suggests drivers 'leave early' in morning

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Saskatoon.

The weather agency is forecasting freezing rain beginning in the evening which will change to snow around midnight.

Around two to four centimetres of snow is expected with wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour overnight.

The temperature is expected to rise to zero by morning.

In a news release, the City of Saskatoon said 18 sanders will be spreading de-icing materials on Circle Drive, freeways, high traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections overnight.

"Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution on the streets and sidewalks. Morning commuters may want to leave early," the city news release said.